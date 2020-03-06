Cambria County officials said on Friday that a man shot and killed his estranged wife on Thursday morning outside her Jackson Township home, then took his own life.
Marlene Krens, 57, left work on Thursday morning and went home to eat lunch, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees. Seconds after she arrived at her home, her husband, 58-year-old Donald Krens, pulled into the driveway behind her and confronted her.
“A confrontation occurred in the driveway, which led to the shooting,” Lees said.
A Cambria County 911 dispatcher received a call shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday from a man who said he had just killed his wife and was going to kill himself. Police were dispatched to the Krens home on Finntown Road, just west of Nanty Glo, where they found both Marlene Krens and Donald Krens lying dead in the driveway.
“I would say, given the circumstances, that he probably had that on his mind when he showed up there,” said Chief Phil Vaught, of the Jackson Township Police Department.
Surveillance video from cameras at the home confirmed that Donald Krens shot his wife, then himself, Vaught said. The couple were separated and were in the process of getting a divorce, said Lees. Donald Krens was no longer living at the Finntown Road home where the shooting took place.
“The response time from 911 to us was fairly quick,” said Vaught. “We were on scene very fast. We happened to be close by. Even so, there wasn’t much that we could have done to alter this.”
Autopsies conducted on Friday at ForensicDx in Windber revealed that the cause of death for both Donald Krens and Marlene Krens was a single gunshot wound to the head, Lees said. Marlene Krens’ death has officially been ruled a homicide, and Donald Krens’ death has been ruled a suicide.
Vaught said he knew the Krenses because they had owned Direct Value Outlet Inc., a company that operated discount stores in Mundys Corner and Vinco. The company went out of business in 2018.
“They were business owners,” he said, “and from that standpoint we knew who they were, but nothing that would warrant or give us any indication that this would happen.”
It was the second murder-suicide in Jackson Township this year. On Jan. 13, Brittany Dill, 33, shot and killed her ex-husband, Lee Dill, also 33, as he slept at their Dishong Mountain Road home, then shot and killed herself, officials said at the time.
“Being that this was our second incident this year, within three months,” Vaught said, “it’s important that I reassure the public and our community that there’s no danger from this. It was isolated to this particular house again.”
