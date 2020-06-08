The Cambria County Coroners Office is investigating a death that occurred during an apparent home invasion early Monday at a Scalp Level home.
Coroner Jeff Lees said an individual who illegally entered the home was shot and killed.
Windber Police Department, the Cambria County Coroners Office and Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer will have more information on the incident during a 1:30 p.m. press conference, Lees said.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.