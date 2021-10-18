PENN RUN, Pa. – A Loretto area farmer was killed Sunday in an Indiana County tractor-trailer accident that damaged a home and two vehicles, investigators said.
Lynn Farabaugh, 64, of Dutch Road, Loretto, was hauling soybeans along Route 553 in Cherryhill Township when his trailer began rolling near the intersection with North Harmony Road, according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.
State police in Indiana said the vehicle was rounding a curve in the road when it tipped onto its left side and started to roll, hitting two road signs.
The truck then continued its slide, striking two vehicles and a mobile home before coming to a rest – with the damage to the structure causing an occupant to receive face and head lacerations, Trooper Nicholas Smith wrote in a release to media.
Farabaugh was wearing a seatbelt and had to be extracted from his damaged cab. Overman wrote in a release to media.
Overman listed the cause of the accidental death as blunt force trauma.
Pine and Brush Valley townships and Cherryhill and Clymer fire departments responded to the crash as well as Citizens' Ambulance Service.
Staff at Gibbons Funeral Home in Ashville confirmed they are handling funeral arrangements for Farabaugh.
