PENN RUN, Pa. – A Loretto-area farmer was killed Sunday in an Indiana County tractor-trailer accident that damaged a home and two vehicles, investigators said.
Lynn Farabaugh, 64, of the 2400 block of Dutch Road, was hauling soybeans on Route 553 in Cherryhill Township when the crash occurred, said Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.
State police in Indiana said the vehicle was rounding a curve near Route 553’s intersection with North Harmony Road when it tipped onto its left side and started to roll, hitting two road signs. A witness said it didn’t appear that Farabaugh was driving fast, Overman said.
The truck continued its slide, striking two vehicles and a mobile home before coming to a rest. An occupant of the mobile home sustained facial and head lacerations, Trooper Nicholas Smith wrote in a release to media.
Farabaugh was wearing a seatbelt and had to be extracted from his damaged cab, Overman wrote in a release to media. The coroner listed the cause of the accidental death as blunt-force trauma.
Gibbons Funeral Home in Ashville is handling funeral arrangements for Farabaugh.
