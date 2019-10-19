Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees has ruled the recent death of a Johnstown man as a homicide.
Thomas F. Winston Sr., 66, was found deceased Friday night on the first floor of an apartment complex on the 500 block of Grove Avenue in the city's Moxham section.
According to Lees, Winston's body was discovered by Johnstown police shortly before 10 p.m. Friday night.
"Police were dispatched for a welfare check after a family member did not hear from their loved one for several hours," Lees said. "Police made entry into that residence and found an individual deceased and called for the county coroner."
Lees pronounced the Johnstown man dead at the Moxham residence.
An autopsy that was performed Saturday morning showed that Winston died from "blood loss due to assault," Lees said.
"I'm not going to elaborate on the weapon used, the number of injuries or their locations, because of the ongoing investigation – other than to say that this was a violent and brutal attack on this individual," Lees said.
Johnstown police Detective Mark Britton said "This has to be one of the worst crime scenes I've seen. This was an absolute bludgeoning of a 66-year-old man – something that no matter what shouldn't have happened."
While no suspect has been identified as of yet, Britton confirmed that his department is currently following a few leads.
"There comes a time where the residents and people in the city of Johnstown need to say enough is enough," Britton said. "Nobody deserves to die, no matter what the condition is or what the purpose is, the way this gentleman did.
"We are asking anybody that knows anything about Mr. Winston, his well-being or who he was, to come forward and contact the bureau of criminal investigations with the city of Johnstown police department," he said. "Again, we as the residents of the city of Johnstown, and all us, need to start taking our streets back.
"People need to start coming forward if they know something. Even if it's something that is so small that you think it's not going to be relevant. That small thing could be what we need to solve a murder – to solve a 66-year-old man who got beat to death."
Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan reiterated Britton's words on Saturday.
"You may think your information is not important, but it could be that one piece of the puzzle that we're looking for that connects of all the dots," she said. "So it's very important that if anyone has any information about what occurred in this home on Grove Avenue, we would greatly appreciate you contacting Johnstown Police."
Britton said the community should not be concerned for its safety, and that Winston knew who the individual was that attacked him.
"We believe that that person was invited into the house, so we're following up with that," he said.
Winston's death is Cambria County's second confirmed homicide this year.
