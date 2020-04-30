One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash at 8 a.m. Thursday in Geistown Borough, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
He was identified as William Stephens, 58, of Johnstown.
"The cause of death is traumatic stress to the body due to the accident," Lees said.
An autopsy was performed Thursday, and the manner of death is being ruled as accidental.
According to Geistown police Chief Nicholas Zakucia, Stephens was driving a Mitsubishi Galant on Bentwood Avenue when he lost control between Elk Lodge Lane and Brookside Way. The vehicle traveled up the embankment and overturned.
Richland firefighters cut him from the vehicle, and East Hills EMS transported him to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Zakucia said.
Lees said Stephens died at the hospital.
Firefighters from Oakland and Johnstown also responded.
