Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees is investigating a possible murder-suicide on Finntown Road in Jackson Township.
Crews were called to the scene shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday after a male called Cambria County 911 reporting that he killed his wife and planned to take his own life.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a male deceased in the driveway and the woman also deceased at the residence, Lees said.
Both suffered gunshot wounds, according to Lees.
Jackson Township police are handling the criminal investigation.
Lees indicated autopsies were scheduled for Thursday afternoon to determine the official cause and manner of the deaths.
Identities are being withheld pending the notification of family, he said.
