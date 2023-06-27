TIRE HILL, Pa. – A motorcyclist has died from injuries sustained on June 20 on state Route 403 in Conemaugh Township.
James M. Kukura, 61, of Conemaugh Township, died at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s intensive care unit on Monday evening due to blunt-force upper torso injuries sustained in the Tire Hill Road crash six days earlier, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Lees said Kukura was heading north on the road when his 2014 Harley Davidson slammed into the back of a Humvee that was at a stop on the road.
Kukura was not wearing a helmet, Lees said.
