Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees has identified the Adams Township man killed on the job Tuesday as Derek J. Yoder.
Yoder, 24, was an employee of local garbage collection company Pro Disposal.
Lees said he was riding on the back of the truck as it was backing up at the intersection of Main Street and South Railroad Avenue in Portage Borough when the vehicle struck a utility pole at 8:28 a.m.
Yoder was pinned between the truck and pole.
“He was killed instantly,” Lees said.
Yoder was transported by ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.
An autopsy performed later confirmed he died from “crushing injuries.”
The manner of death is being ruled an accident, Lees said.
Pennsylvania state police, the Cambria County Coroner’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.
