Hypothermia claimed a Vintondale man inside his home Monday – and Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said a faulty furnace was apparently to blame.
A visiting nurse discovered the 72-year-old man in the living room of home, which had dipped to 39 degrees inside, Lees said.
"Our investigation showed he died from hypothermia," Lees said, saying the furnace wasn't functioning properly when responders arrived.
Lees said the "tragic" death and change in weather serve as a reminder to the public to be more cautious about the risks of hypothermia – not just to their families, but neighbors as well.
For seniors, experts recommend keeping thermostats set at at least 68 degrees during the winter because common health conditions for people in their retirement years can put them at greater risk to develop hypothermia and fatal cardiac issues.
Even with health officials reminding the public to avoid visiting friends and neighbors due to COVID-19 concerns, there are ways to make sure they are OK – particularly for those who live alone, Lees said.
"When it gets cold, check on them," he said. "It can be as simple as picking up the phone."
Lees said the death was ruled accidental.
The man's name was not being released Tuesday because family members were still being notified about the incident.
Police: Check on them
State police are also reminding residents to check on their elderly neighbors and those who may be isolated.
"A simple phone call may serve to brighten a neighbor's spirits and provide a sense of community and reassurance within you neighborhood," said Trooper Clifford A. Greenfield, public information officer for Ebensburg and Indiana.
Troopers conduct welfare checks for residents concerned about the welfare of family and friends, he said.
Since March 1, members from Troop A have conducted 2,334 welfare checks across Cambria, Somerset, Indiana and Westmoreland counties with the most recent request at 1:25 a.m. Dec. 8, Greenfield said.
