A Homer City teenager was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening, authorities said Wednesday.
Isaac Nathaniel Kelly, 17, was running north on the northbound side of Route 119 in Homer City when he crossed the northbound traffic lane, jumped over the median barrier and was struck in the southbound traffic lane by a vehicle, according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr.
Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision by Overman, who ruled that the cause of death was blunt-force trauma and that the manner of death was accidental. No autopsy was performed.
The accident happened at around 5:22 p.m. near the intersection of Route 119 and East Church Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.