EBENSBURG – Investigation work at a Cambria Township plane crash scene wrapped up late Wednesday, with the aircraft’s components recovered as evidence to determine the incident’s cause.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said human remains were also transported from the site – with multiple tissue samples set to be sent to a lab Thursday to positively identify the occupants.
The National Transportation Safety Board, the federal agency that investigates aviation accidents across the nation, was able to recover the entire aircraft during its investigation – including its twin engines,” Lees said.
The crash occurred Sunday near Ebensburg involving a Piper PA-30 plane traveling from the Ebensburg Municipal Airport to Ocean City, Maryland.
“Local” residents were believed to have been traveling in the aircraft, but the coroner’s office is tasked with “positively identifying” fatalities and for that to occur, DNA testing is necessary, Lees has said.
That testing process will likely take a few weeks.
The coroner credited the region’s first responders for providing valuable support throughout the past several days.
The plane crashed in a remote area, densely wooded area – “a 20-minute off-road walk by foot” for investigators tasked with recovering evidence, he said.
Area fire and ambulance services used all-terrain vehicles, side-by-sides and other equipment to transport county, state and federal crews to the site, Lees said.
“We cannot thank them enough for their hard work, dedication and compassion,” he said.
According to Cambria County 911 officials, state police, Cambria Township police and NTSB officials were joined by Dauntless, Jackson Township, East Taylor and Nanty Glo fire departments in the aftermath of the crash. Ebensburg and Blacklick Valley ambulance crews also responded.
Lees also credited the landowner for cooperating throughout the four-day investigation, noting that the crash on a Cambria Township man’s private property.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.