First responders survey the scene at a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the intersection of Solomon Run Road and Mount Airy Drive in Richland Township.

 By Joshua Byers
Authorities have released the name of the motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Richland Township.

Richard Bizjak, 59, died when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Solomon Run Road near Lowe's, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Friday.

Bizjak, of East Taylor Township, was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson north on Solomon Run Road at 4:07 p.m. when he collided with a 2019 Ford F150 pickup that was turning east onto Mount Airy Drive, Lees said.

Bizjak was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, Lees said. The cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma. The death is being ruled an accident.

Richland Township police said John Keim Jr., 62, of Salix, was driving the pickup.

Richland firefighters and East Hills Ambulance also responded.

