Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees on Saturday released the name of a local driver who died on Friday after his van collided with a tri-axle coal truck on an icy highway.
Christopher J. Hunter, 28, of South Fork, was driving south on U.S. Route 219 in Summerhill Borough shortly before 10 a.m. when he swerved in an apparent attempt to avoid a tri-axle truck that was traveling in front of his van. Hunter lost control of the van, which collided with the truck, Lees said.
Hunter was taken by ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he died at 1:23 p.m. Friday. An autopsy conducted on Saturday confirmed that he died of multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in the crash, according to Lees, who said he ruled the death accidental.
The weather and the road conditions were factors in the crash, Lees said. It was one of several accidents that occurred in the region on Friday after freezing rain coated many roads in ice.
