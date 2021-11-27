Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed a fatal hunting accident occurred Saturday shortly after 10 a.m. off of Buckhorn Road, Jackson Township.
Lees said the victim of the accidental shooting was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further information will become public, he said, after an autopsy is completed Sunday.
The Pennsylvania State Police and Game Commission are also investigating, he said.
Pennsylvania's 2021 regular firearms deer season began Saturday.
