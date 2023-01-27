MINERAL POINT, Pa. – Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees was called to the scene of a fatal vehicle accident on Friday in Jackson Township.
The crash occurred at around 3 p.m. in the area of Hollow Road and Swigle Mountain Road. Lees said the incident involved two vehicles and the deceased person is male.
According to Cambria County 911, entrapment was reported and one person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Jackson Township, Nanty Glo, Summerhill and East Taylor fire departments responded, along with Jackson Township EMS, Forest Hills EMS and Jackson Township police.
Check back later for additional details on this developing story.
