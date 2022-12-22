The Cambria County coroner was called to the scene of a head-on collision Wednesday in Richland Township, according to the Cambria County 911 center.
U.S. Route 219 southbound will be closed from the St. Michael-Sidman exit to Galleria Drive for an extended period of time as fire and EMS crews respond to the accident near the Adams Township line.
The highway reopened early Thursday morning.
Several crews from first responder agencies were dispatched including Richland Township Fire Department, St. Michael Fire Department, Dunlo Fire Department, East Hills and Forest Hills EMS and DART as well as the Richland Township Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.