JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Officials were investigating after a dead person was found on Sunday in the attic of an abandoned garage in Johnstown.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said the owners of the property in the 1500 block of Franklin Street in the city's Roxbury section found the body shortly after 5 p.m.
Lees said the body was “severely decomposed” and looked like it had been in the garage “for an extended period of time.” He said it appeared as though the person had been staying on the second floor of the garage.
The death did not appear to be suspicious, Lees said, but CT imaging and testing will be done Monday to positively identify the individual and make sure that there was no foul play.
The coroner’s office conducted the investigation with the Johnstown Police Department, with assistance from the Johnstown Fire Department. Lees said firefighters helped gain access to the body on the second floor of the garage, which was only accessible through a window with a ladder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.