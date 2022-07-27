JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Blunt-force trauma has been confirmed as the cause of death of a Windber man killed in a crash last week on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township, according to the Cambria County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Toby Shreffler, 20, sustained the injuries in the collision between two vehicles, which is still under investigation by Richland Township police.
Shreffler was the front-seat passenger in a 2006 Hyundai Sonata that was struck by a 2009 Chevy Cobalt while exiting the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant, according to police.
