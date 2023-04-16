HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. – A Hollsopple-area man died on Thursday night in an ATV rollover accident at his residence, Somerset County officials said Sunday.
Bernard A. Krieger, 79, was pronounced dead at 9:08 p.m. Thursday at the scene along the 400 block of Maple Springs Road by Somerset County Chief Deputy Coroner Alexis Lichty.
Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank said the cause of death was blunt-force trauma and the manner of death has been ruled an accident.
Krieger's dog Rex also died in the incident, according to an obituary.
Conemaugh Township and Jerome firefighters responded to the scene, as well as Conemaugh Township EMS, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center medics and Conemaugh Township police.
