Officials on Monday morning were investigating the deaths of a man and a woman at a rural Jackson Township house, and Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said at the scene that the incident “appears to be a murder-suicide."
Lees said that police were dispatched shortly after 7 a.m. Monday to the house, located in the 300 block of Dishong Mountain Road, to conduct a welfare check. A man and a woman were found dead of gunshot wounds inside the house, the coroner said.
The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office and the Jackson Township Police Department are investigating the incident, Lees said. District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer was present at the scene.
Both Lees and Neugebauer described the deaths as an “isolated incident.” Neugebauer said that the weapon involved in the deaths has been secured and that there is no danger to the public.
The names of the deceased man and woman were being withheld on Monday morning, pending notification of family members. Autopsies will be conducted on both individuals, Lees said.
