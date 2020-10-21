Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees is investigating a work-related fatality that occurred at JWF Industries, on Iron Street in Johnstown, on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at 2:46 p.m., according to Lees. The individual was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and died in the emergency room.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
“I will release more details following the autopsy,” Lees said.
JWF is a welding and fabricating company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.