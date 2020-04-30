One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash at 8 a.m. Thursday in Geistown Borough, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Geistown police Chief Nicholas Zakucia said a 59-year-old male was driving a Mitsubishi Galant on Bentwood Avenue when he lost control between Elk Lodge Lane and Brookside Way. The vehicle traveled up the embankment and overturned.
Richland firefighters cut the man from the vehicle. East Hills EMS transported him to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Zakucia said.
Lees said the man died at the hospital. His name was not released pending notification of family.
Geistown police are investigating the crash.
Firefighters from Oakland and Johnstown also responded.
