JOHNSTOWN – The Cambria County Coroner released the names of three family members who were found dead Monday at a residence in Conemaugh Township, Cambria County.
Coroner Jeffrey Lees identified the deceased after an autopsy was performed Tuesday at ForensicDX in Windber.
Ruth Kinsey, 68, was found in the kitchen.
Her brother, Richard Kinsey, 70 was found seated in a chair in the living room.
A second brother, Donald Kinsey, 62, was found in a bed inside a camper where he lived.
"There were no outward or inward signs of trauma," Lees said. "It does appear this is isolated to this property."
Cause and manner of death is pending microbiology and toxicology tests, he said.
Police were called to a home on Baiker Street at the Cover Hill/Daisytown line at 11:40 a.m. Monday. A person affiliated with Cambria County Agency on Aging notified authorities, Lees said.
