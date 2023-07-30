PORTAGE, Pa. – Emergency responders were called to the 1400 block of Dulancey Drive in Portage Sunday morning for reports of a person barricaded in a residence around 11 a.m.
Police presence continued into the evening.
The call necessitated closure of the road.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees confirmed Sunday night that a 19-year-old male died from a gunshot wound inside the house. The death has been ruled suicide, Lees said. The man’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.
Lees said the deceased male was the only person found in the residence.
Pennsylvania State Police in Ebensburg are continuing the investigation.
