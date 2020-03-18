The Learning Lamp usually provides early education to infants, toddlers and preschoolers – hundreds of them through five childcare centers that stretch from Johnstown to Somerset.
At least for the next two weeks, that total is down to one – serving approximately 40 students, according to Learning Lamp CEO Leah Spangler.
The result of sweeping state-driven changes to stop people from spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus, this is a new reality for Pennsylvania's licensed daycare providers – most of whom had to close their facilities at Gov. Tom Wolf's direction Monday night.
To Spangler, the move is still a bit shocking – but probably a step the state had to take to curb the coronavirus strain's casualty count.
But some of the region's smaller child care providers are frustrated by state's process this week, saying they've been seeking special waivers to continue operating on a limited basis but have been left with little more than unanswered questions.
Families 'scrambling'
For the past seven years, Neissa Abrams has provided child care and early education to as many as 21 children year-round, mostly toddlers and preschoolers whose parents work at Conemaugh's Miners Medical Center, local pharmacies or prisons – the type of jobs Wolf deemed "essential" during the continued response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
But despite two applications for waivers, she said her Northern Cambria day care, Ms. Neissa's Place, has been closed since she got word Wolf was ordering the shutdown.
"Eight of the 12 families we serve are required to report to work and they're all scrambling to find someone every day to watch their children," said Abrams, who operates her state-licensed program inside an addition to her home.
"Because I'm not hearing anything back from the state, I don't know what to do."
To Abrams, her facility should be permitted to reopen. But despite waiver requests to the state's Office of Childhood Development and Early Learning, she hasn't heard anything since Monday night's closure order arrived in her email inbox.
'So much confusion'
Kelli Marshall, owner of the Little Red School House in Cresson, said she also sought a waiver.
Marshall took a slightly different course of action.
She suspended childcare service for 63 children as of Tuesday morning. But following directions she's received from the Department of Human Services, she has continued serving five remaining children – those whose parents work in the state-defined "essential" industries, while waiting for a response.
"It's stressful. There's so much confusion right now," she said. "Right now, I'm making my decisions based on the information I have."
Day care operators from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia have been expressing similar frustrations the past few days.
Following a statewide call for clarification, Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services – one agency in a statewide network dealing with coronavirus issues this week – issued a press release Wednesday indicating that licensed facilities that currently serve hospital workers and other "essential staff" can still seek waivers.
Those applications will be processed "as quickly as possible," department officials added.
Despite phone messages and an email exchange, attempts to reach Department of Health officials for additional details on the waiver process were unsuccessful.
Need to 'work together'
The closing of childcare facilities followed a move Monday to close Pennsylvania K-12 schools, with state officials stressing the need to halt mass gatherings of people who could easily spread the contagious virus from one person to another.
“We need to eliminate as many physical contacts as we can to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19,” Wolf said Tuesday. “And we need to work together to do this – each and every one of us.”
Children – particularly those without pre-existing health issues – haven't reportedly had many issues with coronavirus. But they can carry the virus and pass it on to those who do, including people in their 70s and older who face far higher risks, health experts have warned.
At least one day care in the Johnstown area temporarily closed on its own over the past week, citing concerns about the coronavirus threat.
Operators of L'il Rascals Too on Broad Street notified parents on Facebook they made the decision "in the best interest of the staff, children and the community."
"Stay healthy and we will see (you) all hopefully in 2 weeks," the post added.
'It's a challenge'
The Learning Lamp usually serves approximately 1,000 children through its K-12 centers across the region and separate child care and early learning locations in Jennerstown, Johnstown, Richland, Somerset and Westmont.
As of Wednesday, Learning Lamp's McKinley Street center, which serves Memorial Medical Center and was able to receive a state waiver early Tuesday, Spangler said.
A little more than a week ago, Spangler said she "never would have imagined" she'd be working with a reduced staff – while helping hundreds of employees apply for temporary unemployment compensation.
"It keeps me up at night," she said.
But the potential consequences of the coronavirus do, too, she said.
"I have no criticism for how the government is handling this because – let's face it, no one's ever dealt with anything like this before," Spangler said.
In trying to limit close contact among people, state and health officials – in this case – are focusing on hundreds of facilities that spend every day caring for small children who are going to be in close proximity with one another, Spangler said.
Despite efforts to be "hyper-vigilant" about sanitizing, "when children are small, they are going to have runny noses. They are going to pick stuff up and share it – put toys in their mouths," she said. "It's a challenge."
She said the community is fortunate that the virus hasn't been flagged in the Greater Johnstown area.
But she has no doubt it's coming – and acknowledged it'll be up to medical professionals such as those in the families the Learning Lamp's McKinley Avenue location serves to respond.
"We realize they need to work ... so we're doing what we have to do," she said. "I think everyone right know is doing the best they can under the circumstances."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.