JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Divine Mercy Catholic Academy is holing a cornhole tournament at St. Clement Parish Pavilion on July 15 to help raise money for the “Reimagine our Libraries Campaign.”
Funding brought in by the event will be used to restructure libraries at both campuses and provide upgrades to the music and media rooms.
The youth tournament is at 10 a.m. and the 21 and older adult contest is set for 2 p.m.
St. Clement Parish Pavilion is located at 114 Lindberg Ave., Johnstown.
Pre-registration is required by visiting bit.ly/dcmacornholetourney.
