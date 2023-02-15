1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial exterior

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Corey Taylor with special guest Cherry Bombs will perform at 8 p.m. May 3 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown.

An online presale will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com. Enter promo code 1SACOREY.

The public sale will begin at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the arena box office. Tickets range from $39.50 to $69.50.

Information: 814-536-5156.

