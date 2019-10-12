Hundreds came out Saturday to support law enforcement officers and enjoy some country music at Coptoberfest in People’s Natural Gas Park in Johnstown.
Damp weather Saturday morning had committee member Kevin Dale Pollino a little concerned. But skies cleared shortly after the gates opened at noon, and the attendance picked up through the afternoon and evening.
Pollino has been in the local music scene for years, performing as Kevin Dale. He used those connections to bring in bands Saturday for the event to benefit police officers who are facing financial hardships.
“I’ve been part of efforts like this before for all sorts of different causes,” Pollino said. “Law enforcement is important to me.”
His son and two of his brothers are police officers and his father is a retired officer.
“With weather like this morning, you get on pins and needles,” he said Saturday afternoon. “You want a great turnout for them because it’s such an important cause.”
Still a few hours before headliner Chris Higbee was to take the stage, hundreds had gathered in the park. Other performers included Adam Ernst and Locked & Loaded.
“I’m incredibly impressed with the turnout,” Pollino said.
“We are very encouraged and optimistic about this event.”
Johnstown Detective Mark Britton said Coptoberfest grew out of conversations among four friends. In addition to Britton and Pollino, the committee includes Britton’s fiancée, Georgine Suder, and Paul Murphy, owner of Murphy’s tavern on Franklin Street. They organized Operation Guardian for Distressed Officers fund through Community Foundation of the Alleghenies.
Pollino’s brother, Stonycreek Township police Sgt. David Pollino, was seriously injured in an off-duty motorcycle accident in September 2015. He was off work for about five months.
“We said we need to do something for officers that are on hard times,” Britton said. “The Operation Guardian for Distressed Officers fund helps when something like that happened.”
In addition to Operation Guardian, Saturday’s event benefited Cambria/Somerset Camp Cadet program.
“The public support is what makes it possible for us to have cadets come free of charge,” Cambria Camp Cadet Director Scott Urban said. “It makes our camp possible.”
