An Altoona man faces public drunkenness charges after being spotted rolling around on the ground at a convenience store property and causing a disturbance last week, state police said.
Ronald Burkes, 29, was attempting to punch windows at the One Stop Gas Station in Gallitzin Borough and police later determined he was under the influence of drugs, state police in Ebensburg reported Monday in a release to media.
Burkes was located a short distance from the scene and taken into custody, police said.
