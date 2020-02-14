A Richland Township man picked up during a Feb. 7 drug raid at a home in Scalp Level Borough has been charged with giving false identification during a traffic stop last month, authorities said.
Windber Borough police charged Jerome Julius Greenwood, 35, of the 1300 block of Theatre Drive, stemming from a Jan. 18 traffic stop in Scalp Level.
According to a criminal complaint, police approached a Nissan Altima that was parked on Dogwood Street. Greenwood identified himself as the driver and gave his name as Ryan Williams.
He will answer the charge before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, at a later date.
Members of the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) raided a home in the 1200 block of Third Street, Windber on Feb. 7. Police said they found Greenwood and Devone Dee Huddleston, 33, inside the home along with 41 stamp bags marked "Strike dead," seven counterfeit $100 bills and a Smith & Wesson revolver.
Huddleston, who is on state parole supervision, is being held in Cambria County Prison on drug charges. No charges have been filed against Greenwood in the incident, online records show.
