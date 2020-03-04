A large quantity of copper wire was stolen this week from a mining company in East Carroll Township, state police in Ebensburg reported on Wednesday.
The unidentified thieves gained access to a lot in the 300 block of Portal Road, approximately three miles south of Carrolltown, by cutting the boundary fence.
Once inside, they stole approximately 300 pounds of copper wire, described by troopers as “old electrical mine cable.”
The theft occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Wednesday, troopers believe.
The cable belonged to Global Mine Service, which has its headquarters in Belle Vernon, Fayette County. The company has a satellite shop at the Portal Road location.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the state police barracks in Ebensburg by calling 814-471-6500.
