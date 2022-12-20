JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown’s state-appointed Act 47 coordinator said the city is solvent and ready to exit Pennsylvania’s program for financially distressed municipalities.
Act 47 coordinator Deborah Grass met with members of Johnstown City Council on Tuesday to file a report of her recommendation that the state rescind the distress determination order that the city has been working through for 30 years.
The 40-page report is available for public review and will be sent to the secretary for the state Department of Community and Economic Development, who will make the final decision to release the city from Act 47.
The slated exit date is April 28, Grass said.
“You are ready to exit, and we are thrilled to see that happen for the city,” Grass said.
DCED will hold a formal hearing at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Public Safety Building, 401 Washington St., downtown Johnstown, which will give the public another opportunity to comment on the report before the DCED secretary makes a decision in advance of the April exit date, Grass said.
The meeting Tuesday at the Public Safety Building was open to the public, though there was no attendance aside from council members and administrators.
In her report, Grass wrote that she is recommending that the DCED secretary rescind Johnstown’s Act 47 status because the city is generating sufficient cash to pay its bills, meet its 12-month budget while avoiding future deficits, and provide funding for future expenses and debt service.
Removal from the program will present some challenges, she said. It will mean the city must lower its Local Services Tax, which had been increased in 2016 to the maximum levels allowed by Act 47. The city will also lose protections against what employee bargaining units can negotiate after the city leaves Act 47, Grass said.
Mayor Frank Janakovic said it’s been a long road to get to the exit of Act 47.
“It’s been tedious, to say the least,” he said. “Finally, we are seeing light at end of the tunnel. A lot of work went into this by a lot of people.”
Councilman Ricky Britt agreed.
“It was a lot of hard work and determination by all involved,” he said. “There’s a feeling of satisfaction that we got it done.”
Grass said the city is financially strong enough to stand on its own without her technical assistance, but there may be transitional state programs available to the city after it exits Act 47.
