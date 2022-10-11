JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tenants at the Coopersdale Homes housing complex in Johnstown were left without natural gas service on Tuesday after a contractor struck a gas line, city fire Chief Robert Statler said.
The incident happened in the morning hours, forcing the evacuation of two nearby houses and leaving the complex without natural gas service.
Statler said Peoples gas company was on the scene and the Johnstown Housing Authority was notified.
Natural gas service was expected to be restored later on Tuesday, he said.
Johnstown firefighters and the city police were also on the scene.
