The capture of a wanted individual Saturday illustrates the cooperation among local police departments.
John E. Hoffman, 52, of the 200 block of Waterfall Road, Johnstown, was being sought after running from Ferndale police while being questioned Friday afternoon along Quaker Avenue in the borough, court documents say.
Ferndale police Chief John Blake said an off-duty Johns-town police officer recognized Hoffman shopping in a Richland Town Centre business on Saturday. The city officer contacted Richland police.
“He was arrested by Richland Police Department about 7:15 (p.m.) on Saturday,” Blake said.
Hoffman was arraigned Saturday evening by District Judge James Varner.
Ferndale police say Hoffman was approached Friday about an illegally parked Jeep along Quaker Avenue. Hoffman told police it was his car, but investigation later showed it belonged to a woman who reported it stolen, the criminal complaint says.
While being interviewed at the scene, Hoffman allegedly told officers he had a knife in his back pocket. He appeared to be under the influence of something and seemed nervous, police said. Hoffman was told not to put his hand in his pocket, but kept reaching behind his back.
Hoffman scuffled with the officer and then ran into the woods. He was later seen trying to flag down cars on Ferndale Avenue, police said.
He is charged with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct and attempted robbery of a motor vehicle, along with summary public drunkenness citation.
Hoffman was placed in Cambria County Prison after failing to post $5,000 as 10% of the $50,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22 before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger.
