A hot July day brought out swimmers to the pool at Windber Recreation Park on Thursday.
Cooling off
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Palma A. (Flaim), 11AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, Davidsville. Arrangements by Hoffman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Davidsville.
Margaret A. "Peggy," Noon, St. Andrew Church. (Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland.)
Victoria G. "Jenny", 11 a.m. Serenko-Claar Funeral Home, PC, Portage.
Most Popular
Articles
- Coroner releases name of East Carroll Township motorcycle crash victim
- Windber hospital benefactor's COVID-19 vaccine ready for trials
- Three men charged following alleged robbery, shooting
- Giant Eagle facing 34 lawsuits over mask policy, including at least 5 from area
- Moneyman returns with $10,000 treasure hunt
- WATCH VIDEO | 'End Racism Now': Volunteers paint message of unity on Main Street in Johnstown
- New web tool tracks COVID-19 surges; Cambria adds 2 cases
- Speedway loses partnerships after 'Bubba rope' post
- Local cases surge as state's COVID-19 numbers trend higher
- Coroner: One person killed in motorcycle crash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.