This picnic is pink with a purpose.
Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber will host its Cookout for Cancer at 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at the facility, 620 Seventh St., Windber.
Cindy Shawley, coordinator of the event, said they normally hold the Pink Tie Affair in October, but due to space issues, organizers decided this year to change it up and hold a summer event.
“It’s going to be an indoor and outdoor event,” she said.
“We’ll have a tent set up with drinks and hor d’oeuvres and the catered dinner will be inside.”
Joey Del’s 2001 Caterers will be cooking up barbecue ribs and chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob, baked beans, potato salad, fresh fruit and an array of desserts.
“We’ll have music playing outdoors, and we’re going to set up some cornhole games if anyone wants to play,” Shawley said.
The event will honor the archery community, which has raised funds for the research institute.
“We’ll have professional archer Jesse Broadwater, and he’ll do an archery demonstration after dinner,” Shawley said.
“If there’s any archery enthusiasts, this will be interesting for them. Attendees might even be able to try their hand at archery to see how they do.”
The event also will feature a small basket raffle, music from Bo Moore, recognition of the 2019 CSSIMMW Taunia Oechslin Community Advocate for Breast Cancer Research Award recipient and guest speaker Col. Craig Shriver, director of the John P. Murtha Center at Walter Reed.
In addition, women will receive a pink embroidered apron.
Proceeds will benefit research at the institute.
“We want people to be aware of what happens here with the research, our involvement with Walter Reed (National Military Medical Center) and our APOLLO research project,” Shawley said. “We want the community to be aware that we have all this going on locally.”
Reservations are required by Monday.
Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
To order tickets, call Shawley at 814-361-6904 or email c.shawley@wriwindber.org.
If you go
What: Cookout for Cancer.
Where: Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber, 620 Seventh St., Windber.
When: 4 p.m. Aug. 24.
Cost: $30 per person, $50 per couple.
Information: 814-361-6904.
