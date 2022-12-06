JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria City Cookie Tour will be held from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at locations in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The tour will begin at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., or B&L Wine Cellars, 900 Broad St., where participants will receive a free cookie tin and map of tour stops to pick up cookies.
Tour stops include Heritage Discovery Center, VOMA, B&L Wine Cellars, Bottle Works, Johnstown Concert Ballet, Phoenix Tavern, Flood City Flooring, Hairway to Heaven Salon, Brigid’s Cross Religious & Spiritual Treasures, Cambria City Flowers, Sitara Studios & Gallery, Alchemie, The Magic of Mixing & Mingling, Amerigo’s Fine Grocery, First Catholic Slovak Band Hall, Polski Dom, Dewey’s Auto Body and Croatian Hall.
Some businesses also will have specials related to the event.
