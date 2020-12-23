Cambria Reach cookie giveaway

Santa hands a tin can of cookies to a young family at the corner of Franklin and Locust streets in downtown Johnstown on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. The cookies were handed out during the first Cambria Reach (mental health crisis line) cookie giveaway. Approximately 500 cans of cookies, with crisis line information attached, were handed out around downtown.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

