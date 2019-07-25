SOMERSET – Somerset Trust Holding Company recently held its annual meeting at the historic Somerset Trust Building on North Center Avenue in Somerset, according to company officials.
During the meeting, G. Henry Cook, who has continued a five-generation family legacy of leadership with Somerset Trust Co., a subsidiary of Somerset Trust Holding Company, was elected CEO and chairman of the board. Thomas J. Cook was elected president and vice chairman of the board.
Both directors were elected by corporate shareholders to serve a three-year term with the board.
Somerset Trust, which is the last locally owned bank headquartered in Somerset County, is now celebrating 130 years as an independent community bank. The bank has 35 branches throughout Somerset, Cambria, Bedford, Fayette and Westmoreland counties in Pennsylvania and Garrett County in Maryland.
“We will always remember the traditional philosophy of community banking which has been the root of our existence for over 130 years,” said G. Henry Cook in a statement released this week.
Current Somerset Trust Holding Company board members include Vickie L. Beer, Jon C. Clapper, Sean C. Isgan, James G. Knepper Jr., Troy A. Miller, Ann B. Persun and J. Scott Roberts. Andrew Cook, Barbara Davies and John Kriak were named as directors emeritus during the annual meeting.
Jeffrey P. Anzovino and Sean Cook were also appointed by the directors to serve one-year terms.
Sean Cook joined the bank’s staff in 2012 and is senior vice president and assistant to the chairman at Somerset Trust Company. He holds degrees from the University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business and the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
Anzovino is a managing partner with Deluzio & Company, LLP, certified public accountants and business consultants located in Greensburg. He is also an adjunct professor at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.
