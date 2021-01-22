Conzatti's damage

A customer inspects the damage at Conzatti’s Italian Market on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, after an SUV crashed through the front window. The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. when the store was open. No injuries were reported. Richland Township police are investigating.

 By Patrick Buchnowski
pbuchnowski@tribdem.com

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

