A Johnstown-area war veteran serving a double life sentence for gunning down two Altoona-area men in 2009 has died.
Nicholas Horner, 39, was pronounced dead at SCI-Albion after guards found him unresponsive inside his cell Saturday, said Erie County Chief Deputy Coroner Nick Rekitt.
Horner died from a self-inflicted arm laceration, Rekitt added, noting the death was ruled a suicide.
Horner had been serving his sentence at Albion since 2015, after initially being convicted of first-degree-murder in 2012.
A 1999 Conemaugh Valley graduate, Horner was living in Altoona on April 6, 2009, when he entered a 58th Street Subway restaurant in an attempted robbery, killing 19-year-old Scott Garlick and wounding a woman inside the shop.
Before police were able to apprehend him, Horner shot and killed another man, 64-year-old Raymond Williams, of Altoona.
Horner admitted he was the man who pulled the trigger that day. But through his defense attorney, he pleaded not guilty, saying he was delusional from prescription drugs and was suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome from three tours in the Middle East.
The argument apparently didn’t sway jurors, who deliberated for 90 minutes before finding him guilty of 10 of his 11 charges against him – including both first-degree murder counts – in 2012.
Horner had been serving that sentence in the state prison system since – the past four years at Albion.
Efforts to reach state corrections officials for comment Monday were unsuccessful. But authorities told the Erie Times-News that Horner was found unresponsive during a routine cell check at
1:55 a.m. Saturday.
According to Rekitt, Horner was taken to the prison’s infirmary for treatment but was pronounced dead there at 2:33 a.m.
