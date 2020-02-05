SOMERSET – A convicted murderer pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Wednesday to assaulting a corrections officer at SCI-Somerset, authorities said.
Johnny Lee Alexander, 57, a Philadelphia native, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary to aggravated assault, stemming from a Feb. 10, 2019, attack in a housing unit at the prison.
When Geary asked him if he was guilty of the assault, Alexander responded, "Yes."
According to state police in Somerset, the assault happened at around 2 p.m. after a corrections officer tried to get Alexander to remove food from the prison's Delta Alpha dayroom, but refused.
As the officer turned away to report the issue, Alexander punched him several times in the face, knocking out several teeth and leaving him with a bruised face. The officer allegedly needed stitches in his upper and lower lips.
According to information provided by the state Department of Corrections, Alexander has been in the state prison system since Jan. 15, 1996.
Court records show that Alexander was sentenced to life in prison for a 1984 homicide. He was one of three men charged with robbing and shooting a known drug dealer and his wife inside a Philadelphia apartment, according to court documents.
The man was killed, but the woman survived.
Alexander's conviction followed years of arrests and convictions for robbery and assault-related charges in Philadelphia, court records show.
After his court appearance, Alexander was returned to SCI-Fayette in La Belle.
