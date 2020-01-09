SOMERSET – A state prison inmate already serving two life terms for murder was charged with assaulting a guard on Christmas Day at SCI-Somerset.
Marlin Kelly, formerly of Pittsburgh, was approached by a guard after Kelly was seen taking what appeared to be drugs from another inmate, the criminal complaint says.
The corrections officer asked Kelly what was in his hand, but Kelly denied having anything.
He then was seen flushing what appeared to be white soaked paper down the toilet, state police at Somerset wrote in the affidavit.
Kelly was then ordered to “cuff up,” and it appeared he was going to put on restraints.
But police said he grabbed the officer and began punching him in the head. Kelly broke away and returned to his cell where he flushed more items down the toilet until he was restrained, police said.
A search of the cell obtained more papers soaked in synthetic marijuana.
Kelly is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, tampering with evidence and two counts of drug possession.
He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Sandra Stevanus.
A preliminary hearing before Stevanus is scheduled for Wednesday.
Online court records show Kelly received two life sentences in September 2014 after being convicted of third degree murder. The Beaver County Times reported Kelly was charged with killing a 19-year-old woman and her unborn daughter during a 2012 drug-related robbery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.