Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau is having a homecoming this week.
It is in the process of relocating to the 416 Main St. complex in downtown Johnstown with plans to be completely up and running by early next week.
The CVB was previously located in the same building years ago.
“I’m excited about it,” said Lisa Rager, executive director of the bureau, which, until this week, was headquartered on Roosevelt Boulevard.
“There’s a lot of new energy in the downtown business district. We had always said that we would consider moving back if the right opportunity presented itself, not knowing that the right opportunity would be getting back into our old building. But you can’t even really say we’re moving back into our old office because it’s totally new and brand new.”
The structure, previously known as the Lincoln Center, was purchased by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority during a 2017 judicial sale.
Since then, JRA has remodeled the interior and gotten new tenants, including Beyond/Hello, Coal Tubin’, Camille’s House of Styles Boutique and Johnstown Paper Co.
“We have seen so much renewed interest on Main Street and all of the downtown over the last five years,” JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said. “This is one of the many efforts underway to build a vibrant central business district.”
Cambria Regional Chamber moved into the complex earlier this summer.
The chamber, CVB and JRA are now in the same location, which the directors of those organizations hope will help them to better carry out their common missions.
“We’re all working toward the same goals,” Rager said.
“How we go about our work is a little bit different. We all kind of have our lanes. I think that it just creates greater opportunity for collaboration and working together.”
