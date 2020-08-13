EHRENFELD – Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic Jr. presented his report on the county’s 2019 finances on Thursday as the county’s Board of Commissioners met at the Path of the Flood Trail trailhead in Ehrenfeld.
“The county is being run fiscally strong,” Cernic said after the meeting, summing up his conclusions. “Their positive fund balance continues to grow. It shows that we were reducing debt until we took on the debt of the 911 system – but that’s an upgrade, and we were able to incorporate that whole deal without raising taxes, and that’s important.”
The 911 project referred to by Cernic is an upgrade to the county’s public safety radio system; 911 officials and county first responders have said the current system is unreliable. The county took out a bond issue in December to pay for the $17 million project.
The county’s general obligation debt was about $39.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2019, Cernic’s report stated. That was down from about $48 million in 2017 and about $43 million in 2018.
On Aug. 16, 2019, S&P Global Ratings revised Cambria County’s bond rating from “stable” to “positive,” and the credit-rating agency said the move “reflects the county’s improving financial conditions, and our view that we may raise the rating within the next one to two years, potentially by multiple notches if the progression continues.”
“We continue to make progress all the time,” Cernic said. “Every day’s still a challenge. … Things are looking good. I hate to be overly optimistic because, if this pandemic hits us again and we have to shut down, we’re going to have a real problem, but we may be positioned a lot better than a lot of other places.”
Cernic said the county’s health care costs have been down so far in 2020 and the county’s retirement fund is at its highest point ever.
Tax collection is “a little bit under” where it was at this point last year, but not significantly so; a bigger hit to the county’s finances, he said, was the reduction in fees being received by county row offices while those offices were shut down or had their operations restricted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
