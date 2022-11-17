JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A New York City man was arrested Tuesday during a controlled drug buy after he snatched $600 from a confidential informant and then drove away with the informant clinging to his vehicle, dragging him 10 to 20 feet, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged LaQuan Anderson Pierrelouis, 31, with robbery, theft, drug delivery, simple assault and fleeing police.
According to a criminal complaint, state police and the Cambria County Drug Task Force set up a controlled drug buy in Dale Borough. A confidential informant was to meet with someone known as Fred to buy two ounces of methamphetamine for $600.
The informant allegedly climbed out from the undercover vehicle and walked to a white Toyota parked in the area of David Street. The driver allegedly handed the informant a yellow bag that he said was methamphetamine, but was only a bag of Cheez Doodles.
When the informant told him he wanted methamphetamine, the driver allegedly grabbed the money and cellphone and drove away, dragging the informant for 10 to 20 feet before he let go.
Surveillance members followed the Toyota, which ran a red light along Bedford Street before stopping on Buck Avenue. Johnstown police took Pierrelouis into custody and had a towing company remove the Toyota, the affidavit said.
The informant was treated by EMS at the scene for road rash.
Pierrelouis was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
