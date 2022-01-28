JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Frozen pipes can be thawed safely with a hair dryer, said Barry Himes, Johnstown Construction Services restoration project manager.
“Every year about this time, we get sub-Arctic weather, it seems, and pipes freeze,” Himes said.
However, he advises against using open flames to thaw pipes.
“The correct way to thaw pipes is not with an open flame,” he said.
“Older houses here have pipes going through wooden floor joists, so blow torches are not a good idea. Instead of a flood due to a cracked pipe, you would have to restore a house from a fire.”
He recommended using a hair dryer for thawing pipes and opening the faucet to let water move.
If water isn’t running from a faucet, then it may be an indication of a frozen pipe, he said.
“The problem area can usually be found on 90-degree elbows in copper pipes or in pipes on exterior walls that lack insulation,” he said.
Letting faucets drip at night is a way to prevent freezes.
“Running water is less likely to freeze,” he said.
Mihalko’s General Contracting estimator Steve Marty said frozen pipes can also be avoided by putting heat tape on walls where pipes may be exposed to cold temperatures.
“And under kitchen cabinets or sink bases, you can leave doors open to give heat another path to warm the pipes,” he said.
