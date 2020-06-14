The ongoing dispute between the Westmont Borough Council and its former sewer project contractor, Inland Waters Pollution Control Inc., resulted in a net ruling against the borough, entitling the contractor to an award of $2 million.
The ruling was decided by the American Arbitration Association on May 28 and centered on the circumstances surrounding delays of the borough’s $15.7 million sanitary sewer project.
Arbitration was initiated by the contractor, IWPC, in March of last year.
IWPC sought damages of about $5 million from the borough.
“The actual award was far less,” a statement from the borough read. “The borough had always contended that the contractors’ claims were inflated or unsupported, and they were.”
Breaking down the arbitrators’ ruling, the $2 million award includes $900,000 contractually earned during the course of the borough’s ongoing Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project, which is mandated by the state to reduce stormwater overflow into the sanitary sewer system.
The borough had withheld that payment because, according to the borough’s statement, the contractor abandoned the job two years ago, June 30, 2018, when the project was under half completed.
“Nevertheless, the arbitrators ruled that $900,000 had been earned by IWPC before it walked off the project, and that it should be paid that sum,” the borough council’s statement reads.
That $900,000 is available through the borough’s original 2016 loan with Pennvest. Paying that portion of the award does not increase the total cost of the project, according to the borough.
“The borough will seek to recover the contractor’s so-called earned contractual entitlement under its original financing program for the project,” the boroughs statement read.
But that leaves more than $1 million of the award to be addressed. That includes delay damages from March 1 to June 30, 2018. The arbitrators directed payment of $274,356 to IWPC for extra equipment costs and $743,821 to the contractor’s excavating subcontractor, Glenn Johnston Inc.
The total award also includes interest and administrative fees to the American Arbitration Association.
“Although the borough has defended against the contractor’s $5 million claim, it will have to address the arbitrators’ actual award over $1 million ... The borough considers this a matter of significance to the public,” the borough’s statement reads.
The borough’s statement, written by its legal counsel K&L Gates, outlined three remedies the borough may pursue.
It could appeal the award within 30 days to the Court of Common Pleas of Cambria County.
The borough could also pursue money guaranteed from IWPC’s insurance company by prosecuting a previously filed breach of contract claim against the project performance bond in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. That suit is named “the borough of Westmont against Arch Insurance Company.”
A third option, according to the borough’s statement, would be to pursue a suit that has been previously filed as a protective measure in the Court of Common Pleas of Cambria County against the borough’s engineering consultant.
The consultant is unnamed in the borough’s statement but is named in the arbitrators’ findings as Kenneth A. Mesko, Mesko & Associates.
A call to Mesko’s office was not returned Friday.
The borough council has declined further comment on those options because they are pending litigation.
The dispute started in June 2018, when IWPC abandoned the sewer project and demanded the borough pay it more for delays and disruptions, according to the borough’s statement.
“There was, in fact, a delay that occurred when the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection shut down the project March 1, 2018, because DEP claimed the borough needed to apply for and obtain a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. This kind of permit is called for when earth is disturbed on a project,” the statement reads.
The arbitrators’ findings state much of the hearing centered on the importance of that permit.
“There is no question that Westmont should have obtained a NPDES permit far earlier in the project than it did, and the reasons that it did not do so remain murky and subject to speculation even after careful review of the documentary and testimonial record of these proceedings,” the findings state on page 17.
According to the borough’s statement, the borough’s engineer was responsible for obtaining a permit.
“Arbitrators believed the engineer should have prevented the contractor’s delay by acting earlier to obtain a proper NPDES permit. The borough’s engineering consultant was ruled to have caused the delay by not acting earlier to obtain a proper NPDES permit,” the borough’s statement read.
In a phone interview Friday, Borough Council President Don Hall said said Mesko has been a good partner with the borough.
“Ken has been very good to the borough in many respects. In this case, arbitrators felt his inability to respond in a timely manner had a deleterious effect on the borough. That is my understanding of the arbitration proceedings,” Hall said.
Arbitrators found the delay to be a material breach of contract and denied the borough its costs to re-engineer, rebid and recontract the project to another company.
Borough secretary Alex Ashcom said costs to rebid the project exceeded $100,000. In addition, legal representation in the dispute provided by K&L Gates cost about $400,000 last year and an additional $500,000 this year, Ashcom said.
The arbitration decision was summarized by the council at the end of the June 9 Westmont Borough Council meeting, conducted over Zoom.
The borough council’s full three-page statement about the result of the arbitration agreement between the borough and IWPC was read aloud by Council Vice President Marc McCall.
The borough’s statement and the entire findings report of the American Arbitration Association, 24 pages and a five-page appendix, is available for public review on the borough website.
