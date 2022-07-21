CRESSON – The Cambria County Conservation District will soon begin the process of repairing the streambank along three areas of the west banch of the Susquehanna River.
The Cambria County commissioners approved a contract Thursday for Kev’s Excavating, of Ebensburg, for the streambank stabilization project in the amount of $109,513.80.
According to Conservation District Resource Conservation Supervisor Mark Stockley, the project will be paid for using a Growing Greener Program grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
He explained that in the three sites, fish habitat structures will be installed to control the stream bank erosion and also provide habitat.
“The idea is that, of course, streams erode naturally and in a lot of our projects they can't connect to any of their floodplains. They have been encroached upon by roads or railroad beds, buildings, that kind of thing,” Stockley said. “So you start to reconnect to those floodplains because we are here now and so we do habitat and stabilization. We partner with the EPA, Fish and Boat Commission and also Trout Unlimited.”
He explained that the Fish and Boat Commission has a standard design for the habitats, which usually involve logs and rocks.
Construction is expected to begin on Aug. 8 at the West Carroll Township site and continue at two sites in Northern Cambria Borough, with each taking about three weeks.
